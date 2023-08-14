Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Celsius worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.4 %

Celsius stock opened at $175.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $178.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

