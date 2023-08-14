CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $38.18 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013891 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.62 or 1.00031512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0493299 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,908,953.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

