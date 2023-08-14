CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from CD Private Equity Fund I’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

CD Private Equity Fund I Stock Performance

About CD Private Equity Fund I

(Get Free Report)

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.