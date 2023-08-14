CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,699,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of CBRE Group worth $414,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 327,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

