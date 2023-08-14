Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $374.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

