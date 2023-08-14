Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. 956,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,488. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

