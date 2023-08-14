CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 6.2% Higher

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 492,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,110,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $31,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $331,041 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

