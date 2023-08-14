Cardano (ADA) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.19 billion and approximately $136.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.01 or 0.06270995 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041988 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021332 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028949 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013794 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004546 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002823 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,813,730 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
