Cardano (ADA) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.19 billion and approximately $136.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.01 or 0.06270995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,813,730 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

