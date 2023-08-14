Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and $139.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.65 or 0.06286391 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041893 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020821 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028595 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013767 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004580 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,830,168 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
