Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and $139.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.65 or 0.06286391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,830,168 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.