Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aris Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 758,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,353,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 251,759 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 85,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,252. The firm has a market cap of $676.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

