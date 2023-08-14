Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Silver Spike Investment worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Silver Spike Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Silver Spike Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.