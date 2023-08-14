Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 104,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.77. 394,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

