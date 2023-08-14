Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,059,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Up 0.4 %

NXT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. 251,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.