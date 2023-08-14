Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Cadiz worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 93,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,226. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,483.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,768.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 315,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,968. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

