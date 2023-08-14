Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 49,282 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,403. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $662.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.