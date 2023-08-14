CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,138,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 2,683,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 369.2 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
