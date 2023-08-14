Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Up 10%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 80,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 102,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

