Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report published on Thursday.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE:CTC opened at C$297.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$286.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$305.75. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$243.18 and a 12 month high of C$336.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C($0.34). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Tire will post 15.7176152 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

