Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$83.17. 4,869,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$84.25. The company has a market cap of C$90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.87.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.