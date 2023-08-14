Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$83.17. 4,869,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$61.23 and a 1-year high of C$84.25. The company has a market cap of C$90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
