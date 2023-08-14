Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 600

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 590 ($7.54) to GBX 600 ($7.67) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATYM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.37) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.40) on Thursday. Atalaya Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 183 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($4.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £481.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,293.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

