Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $46.16

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.16, but opened at $44.89. Camtek shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 33,396 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 24.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

