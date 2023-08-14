Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the July 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,737. Callinex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.
About Callinex Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.