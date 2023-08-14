California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $56.05 on Monday. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

