Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS CFWFF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.16. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFWFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

