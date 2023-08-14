CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
CAE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE
CAE Price Performance
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1809026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.