CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.82. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$32.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1809026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.