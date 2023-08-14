Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $19.20

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.26 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

