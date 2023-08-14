Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Target Price at $96.20

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

SWK opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

