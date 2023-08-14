Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Price Target at $27.46

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $36.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

