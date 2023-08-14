Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $9.19 on Monday, hitting $838.95. 118,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,391. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

