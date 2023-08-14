Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.0% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 168,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 478,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

BMY traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

