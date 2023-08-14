Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $363.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,020 shares in the company, valued at $219,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

