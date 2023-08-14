BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 4.5% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.68. 318,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 552,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several analysts recently commented on BRCC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

