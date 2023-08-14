Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 617,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brady Stock Down 0.1 %

BRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.77. 268,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,352. Brady has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brady will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brady’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

