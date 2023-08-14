BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.86).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.50. The stock has a market cap of £28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

