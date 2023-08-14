Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $9.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 305.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boxlight by 792.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
