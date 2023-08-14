Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 2,186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bowlero were worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bowlero by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOWL. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

BOWL stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

