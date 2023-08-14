Boston Partners Sells 4,697,915 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,697,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $24,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.