Boston Partners Sells 347 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.02% of Masonite International worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

