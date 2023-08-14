Boston Partners Purchases 480,052 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 480,052 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.65% of Caleres worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,847 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Caleres by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $949.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

