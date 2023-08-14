Boston Partners Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Mativ were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mativ by 3,212.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $17.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.29%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

