Boston Partners Grows Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of Vector Group worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

