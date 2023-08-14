Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Michael A. Love Sells 10,250 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.3 %

BOOT traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 795,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

