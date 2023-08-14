Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$66.72. 47,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$43.76 and a 12 month high of C$69.17.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

