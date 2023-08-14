BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 213,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHF remained flat at $2.24 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 371,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,903. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Stories

