BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

