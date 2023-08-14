BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on CWEGF
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.