BMO Capital Markets Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.78.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.17. 61,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,051. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.12.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.