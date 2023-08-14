BMO Capital Markets Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GCAAF
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.