BMO Capital Markets Increases Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$55.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $31.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

