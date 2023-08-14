BMO Capital Markets Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

MDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a C$8.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MDA stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,088. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.60. MDA has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$11.20.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

