BMO Capital Markets Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.
MDA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup set a C$8.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark set a C$13.00 target price on MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on MDA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.
MDA Stock Performance
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MDA
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.