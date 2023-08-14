BlueArk (BRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,431.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00780936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00121522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

