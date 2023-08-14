BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 791,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 22,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

